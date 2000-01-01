Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd is an intermodal container leasing company providing customers globally including international shipping lines and other leases. The firm's operating segments are Container Ownership, Container Management and Container Resale. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Container Management segment. Geographically, the firm has operational footprints in Asia, Europe, North/South America, and other international countries, It generates a majority of its revenue from Asia.Textainer Group Holdings Ltd operates as a lessor of intermodal containers based on fleet size. The company engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers.