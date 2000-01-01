Company Profile

Textron is a conglomerate that designs, manufactures, and services specialty aircraft for various end markets, but the company also has several unrelated businesses. The firm’s aviation segment manufactures and services Cessna and Beechcraft business aircraft. Bell is a helicopter manufacturer and servicer for both the commercial and military end market. Textron Systems produces uncrewed aircraft, armored vehicles for the military market as well as aircraft simulators for the commercial and military end market. Textron Industrial contains a Kautex business that manufactures plastic fuel tanks for conventional and hybrid motor vehicles and produces specialized vehicles such as golf carts, snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and others.Textron Inc is engaged in the aerospace industry. Its primary products include aircraft and related defense equipment. Its segments include Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial, and Finance.