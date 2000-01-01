Company Profile

Textron Inc is engaged in diversified business. The company's operating segment include Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial and Finance. It generates maximum revenue from the Textron Aviation segment. Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells and services Beechcraft and Cessna aircraft, and services the Hawker brand of business jets. It also has two principal product lines: aircraft and aftermarket parts and services. Aircraft includes sales of business jets, turboprop aircraft, piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft and Aftermarket parts and services include commercial parts sales, and maintenance, inspection, and repair services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.