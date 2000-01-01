Company Profile

Texwinca Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based company. The company is principally engaged in the textile business, which refers to production, dyeing, and sale of knitted fabric and yarn, and the retail & distribution business, which means retailing and distribution of casual apparel and accessories. The textile business and the retail & distribution business jointly account for majority of the company's total revenue. The company is also involved in providing repair and maintenance services for motor vehicles, offering franchise services, and others. The company generates its revenue from Mainland China, the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, and other areas, with Mainland China being the largest revenue contributor.Texwinca Holdings Ltd is engaged in the production, dyeing and sale of knitted fabric and yarn; selling of casual apparel and accessory; provides franchise services; provides repair and maintenance services for motor vehicles and properties investment.