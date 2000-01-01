Company Profile

TFF Group is a France-based company operating in the beverage industry. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of barrels and wood products for the ageing of wines and spirits in France. The company also offers cooperages, staves, and casks. Its principal markets include wines, whiskey, and spirits.Tonnellerie François Frères produces barrels used in the production of wine. It offers Exclusif casks that are manufactured with wood; Privilege casks, which are produced with special wood; and Horizon casks that are produced using Hungarian oak.