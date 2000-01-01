Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp is the holding company for the Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland. The company's ownership in the savings and loan association is its primary business activity. The association's principal business consists of originating and servicing residential real estate mortgage loans and attracting retail savings deposits. It does so by offering products with competitive rates and yields. The company also operates Third Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary that serves as a holding company or as an investor in vehicles such as private equity funds. Third Capital has interests in lease transactions of commercial buildings, title agencies providing escrow and settlement services, and reinsurance of private mortgage insurance on residential loans.TFS Financial Corp is the holding company of the Third Federal Savings and Loan Association based in the United States. Its business consists of originating and servicing residential real estate mortgage loans and attracting retail savings deposits.