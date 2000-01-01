TG Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TGTX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TGTX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TGTX
- Market Cap$7.483bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:TGTX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS88322Q1085
Company Profile
TG Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company is developing two therapies targeting hematologic malignancies. TG-1101 (ublituximab) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. It is also developing TGR-1202 (umbralisib), an orally available PI3K delta inhibitor.TG Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development & commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases.