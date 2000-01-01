Company Profile

Thai Beverage PLC is a Thailand-based company engaged in producing and distributing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and food. The company's operating segment includes Spirits; Beer; Non-alcoholic beverages and Food. It generates maximum revenue from the Beer segment. The beer segment is engaged in the production and sales of raw materials and branded beer products. Its Spirits segment is engaged in the production and sales of branded spirits products and soda. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Thailand and also has a presence in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and Overseas.Thai Beverage PLC is a Thailand-based company engaged in producing and distributing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for Japanese restaurants and bakery shops.