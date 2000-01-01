Company Profile

Thales is a French aerospace and defense industrial firm and is one of Europe’s largest defense contractors with EUR 18 billion in sales. The company has three reportable segments: 1) defense and security provides sensors, mission systems, communications and control systems to European and export defense customers; 2) aerospace sells avionics and satellites to the civil, defense and government markets; 3) transport provides signaling services to rail operators; and 4) digital identity and security provides biometric, data & identity security solutions.Thales designs and builds electrical systems and provides services for the aerospace defence, transportation, and security markets. It also provides ground radar systems, weapon coordination and missile defence, and air force optronics.