Company Profile

AES is a global power company with businesses in 13 countries. It has a portfolio of more than 100 power plants and wind and solar farms. Its current construction program will increase its net generating capacity to over 35 gigawatts. AES also has majority ownership and operates six electric utilities distributing power to 2.4 million customers in the U.S. and El Salvador. AES is one of the world leaders in utility-scale energy storage in its Fluence joint venture with Siemens.The AES Corp is a power generation and utility company. It is engaged in providing affordable, sustainable energy through its diverse portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities as well as distribution businesses.