The Agency Group Australia Ltd (ASX:AU1DC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AU1DC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AU1DC
- Market CapAUD17.710m
- SymbolASX:AU1DC
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINAU0000027955
Company Profile
The Agency Group Australia Ltd provides real estate and related activities including selling of property, settlement agent services and property management. Its segments include Real Estate and Property Services, Mortgage Origination Services and Others.