Company Profile

The Artisanal Spirits Co PLC is a curator and provider of premium single cask Scotch malt whisky and other spirits for sale primarily online to a discerning global membership. It also offers a range of other spirits such as single cask Bourbon, Indian and Japanese whisky, as well as single cask Armagnac, Cognac, gin and rum. Its operations are predominantly based in the UK with the Group also generating revenues across several international markets, including China, the USA, Germany, France, Sweden, Japan, Australia and Taiwan.