Company Profile

The AZEK Co Inc is a designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable products focused on the fast-growing Outdoor Living market. Its portfolio of products includes decks, rail, trim, wood and wood-look siding, porches, pavers, outdoor furniture, outdoor cabinetry and outdoor lighting. The company operates in two segments namely Residential and Commercial. In Residential segment, its consumer brands, TimberTech and AZEK, are recognized by contractors and consumers for their premium aesthetics, uncompromising quality and performance, and diversity of style and design options. In Commercial segment, it manufactures engineered sheet products and bathroom partitions and lockers.