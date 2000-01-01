The Beachbody Co Inc Class A (NYSE:BODY)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BODY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BODY
- Market Cap$450.000m
- SymbolNYSE:BODY
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINUS0734631015
Company Profile
The Beachbody Co Inc is a holding company involved in offering both streamed and live fitness and nutrition programs as well as various products. The company operates through two core business platforms - Beachbody and Openfit.