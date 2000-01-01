The Beauty Health Co Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:SKIN)

North American company
Company Info - SKIN

  • Market Cap$1.958bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SKIN
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • Currency
  • ISINUS88331L1089

Company Profile

The Beauty Health Co is a category-creating beauty health company focused on bringing innovative products to market. The company's flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive, and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses.

