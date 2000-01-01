Company Profile

The Brink's Co is a provider of secure logistics and security solutions for cash and other valuables. The company operates two primary business segments: core services and high-value services. The larger segment by revenue, core services, provides secure transportation of cash and new currency between businesses, financial institutions, and central banks, as well as ATM management services. High-value services offer transport of valuables such as diamonds and jewelry, as well as cash-management services. The largest end market is the United States of America.The Brink's Co along with its subsidiaries provides secure logistics & security solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment and maintenance, cash management services, including vault outsourcing, money processing, and intelligent safe services.