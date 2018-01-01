Interactive Investor
The British Honey Co Ordinary Shares (AQUIS:BHC) Share Price

Company Profile

The British Honey Co PLC is a United Kingdom-based producer and seller of branded spirits. The company sells products under the Keeper brands as well as sells jams and honey products. While a majority of the revenue is earned from the sale of sanitiser and PPE followed by spirits. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom.

AQUIS:BHC

GB00BL4Q0333

GBX

Latest BHC News

21 January

IN BRIEF: British Honey Co names Jonathon Morley-Kirk as new CFO

From Alliance News
6 January

British Honey to consolidate operations as 2021 sales top expectations

From Alliance News
29 December

IN BRIEF: British Honey ends collaboration agreement to narrow focus

From Alliance News