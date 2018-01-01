The British Honey Co Ordinary Shares (AQUIS:BHC) Share Price

BHC
The British Honey Co Ordinary Shares
UK company
Right Arrow 1
Consumer Defensive
Right Arrow 2
Beverages - Wineries & Distilleries
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
NEXX
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
The British Honey Co PLC is a United Kingdom-based producer and seller of branded spirits. The company sells products under the Keeper brands as well as sells jams and honey products. While a majority of the revenue is earned from the sale of sanitiser and PPE followed by spirits. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom.
Symbol
AQUIS:BHC
ISIN
GB00BL4Q0333
Currency
GBX
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest BHC NewsGo to All News >