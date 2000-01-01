The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)
Company Info - CG
- Market Cap$10.687bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:CG
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINUS14309L1026
Company Profile
The Carlyle Group LP is a global alternative asset management firm. It operates business across, Corporate Private Equity, Global Credit, Real Assets, and Investment Solutions segments.