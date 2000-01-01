Company Profile

The Cato Corp operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. Its primary objective is to be the fashion specialty retailer for fashion and value in its markets. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail and Credit. The Retail segment which generates majority revenue offers fashion specialty stores. The Credit segment involves credit card services.Cato Corp is a fashion specialty retailer. The Company operates women's fashion specialty retail stores in the southeastern United States under two segment: the operation of a fashion specialty stores segment and a credit card segment.