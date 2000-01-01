Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a global provider of chemicals. It delivers customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for various markets. The activities of the group are operated through three segments namely Titanium Technologies segment, a producer of TiO2 pigment, a premium white pigment used to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in a variety of applications; Fluoroproducts segment is provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins; and Chemical Solutions segment provides industrial chemicals which are used in gold production, industrials, and consumer applications. Geographically, the business presence of the firm is seen in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America.The Chemours Co is a chemical manufacturing company that produces and develops titanium technologies, fluoroproducts and chemical solutions. It also produces refrigerants and industrial resins.