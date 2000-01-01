The Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - CC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - CC
- Market Cap$2.883bn
- SymbolNYSE:CC
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINUS1638511089
Company Profile
The Chemours Co is a chemical manufacturing company that produces and develops titanium technologies, fluoroproducts and chemical solutions. It also produces refrigerants and industrial resins.