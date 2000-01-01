The Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CC

  • Market Cap$2.883bn
  • SymbolNYSE:CC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1638511089

Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a chemical manufacturing company that produces and develops titanium technologies, fluoroproducts and chemical solutions. It also produces refrigerants and industrial resins.

Latest CC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .