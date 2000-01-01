The Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TCS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TCS

  • Market Cap$200.380m
  • SymbolNYSE:TCS
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2107511030

Company Profile

The Container Store Group Inc a retailer of storage & organization products in USA. Its operates in two segment: The Container store and Elfa.

Latest TCS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .