Company Profile

Cooper Companies operates two units: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. Accounting for approximately 75% of total sales, CooperVision is the the second largest player in the oligopolistic contact lens market. Over 50% of CooperVision's sales are in international territories. The second unit, CooperSurgical, develops and manufactures diagnostic and surgical products for gynecologists and obstetricians, including the Paragard IUD, which Cooper acquired from Teva in 2017.The Cooper Companies Inc is a medical device company operating through its subsidiaries. It manufactures products for contact lens wearers and supplies women's health clinicians with products and treatment options to improve the delivery of healthcare.