The Descartes Systems Group Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:DSGX)
North American company
Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group provides a software solution that allows users in the shipping industry to communicate with one another. The core product is the Global Logistics Network, which is best understood as transaction driven. Descartes charges clients to send/receive messages, data, and documents on the GLN (the transactions). Customers typically contract for a monthly minimum over a multiyear period. The GLN platform allows for Descartes to upsell additional software modules as well, typically provided via a software-as-a-service model.The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides logistics technology solutions for the transportation and logistics, distribution, manufacturing, and retail, business services and public sector industries.