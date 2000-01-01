Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for the transportation and logistics, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries. The capabilities of the firm's logistics technology platform include route planning, route execution, telematics, cargo security compliance, document management services, logistics flow control, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, and connectivity services. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.