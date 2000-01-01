The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)
North American company
This share can be held in
- Market Cap$2.873bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:DSGX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- ISINCA2499061083
Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for the transportation and logistics, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries. The capabilities of the firm's logistics technology platform include route planning, route execution, telematics, cargo security compliance, document management services, logistics flow control, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, and connectivity services. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides logistics technology solutions for the transportation and logistics, distribution, manufacturing, and retail, business services and public sector industries.