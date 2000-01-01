The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NYSE:NAPA)
North American company
Company Info - NAPA
- Market Cap$2.186bn
- SymbolNYSE:NAPA
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
- ISINUS26414D1063
Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc produces luxury and ultra-luxury wine across a portfolio of winery brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Decoy, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. Its revenue is comprised of wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales. Wholesale revenue is generated through sales directly to California retailers and restaurants, sales to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the US, and sales to export distributors that sell internationally.