Company Profile

The E W Scripps Co is a media enterprise with interests in local and national media brands. It owns and operates a collection of daily and community newspapers, primarily in medium-sized cities in the southern and western portions of the United States. The company's operating segment includes Local Media, National Media and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Local Media segment. The Local Media segment includes approximately 60 local broadcast stations and their related digital operations. Its National Media segment includes a collection of national brands.The E W Scripps Co is a media company engaged in television and radio broadcasting. Its operates more than 30 television and radio stations and distributes its content on broadcast, Internet, smartphones and tablets.