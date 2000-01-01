The Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A (NYSE:EL)
Company Profile
Estee Lauder is the world leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skincare (45% of 2019 sales), makeup (39%), fragrance (12%), and haircare (4%) categories, with popular brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer, Jo Malone, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Too Faced, and Origins. The firm operates in 150 countries, with 32% of revenue stemming from the Americas, 43% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 25% from Asia-Pacific. The company sells its products through department stores, travel retail, multi-brand specialty beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.The Estee Lauder Companies Inc is a beauty products manufacturer providing Skin care, Makeup, Fragrance and Hair care services.