Company Profile

The Federal Bank Ltd is an India-based commercial banking company. The company operates through a network of branches and ATMs across India. The company's business segments consist of the treasury segment, which includes trading and investments in bonds, equities, and mutual funds, derivatives trading, and foreign exchange operations; the corporate/wholesale banking segment, which offers loans and other banking services to corporate and other large clients; the retail banking segment, which provides lending and other banking services to individuals and small-business clients; and other banking operations, which contains parabanking activities and other banking transactions. The company generates the majority of revenue from the Indian market.