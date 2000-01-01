The GO2 People Ltd (ASX:GO2)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GO2

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GO2

  • Market CapAUD1.650m
  • SymbolASX:GO2
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000GO22

Company Profile

The GO2 People Ltd is a provider of vertically integrated recruitment and building services to industry throughout Australia and New Zealand. Its clients include national and multinational blue chip organizations, mining and resources sectors.

Latest GO2 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .