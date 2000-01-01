The GO2 People Ltd (ASX:GO2)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GO2
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GO2
- Market CapAUD1.650m
- SymbolASX:GO2
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000GO22
Company Profile
The GO2 People Ltd is a provider of vertically integrated recruitment and building services to industry throughout Australia and New Zealand. Its clients include national and multinational blue chip organizations, mining and resources sectors.