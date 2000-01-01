The Goldfield Corp (AMEX:GV)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - GV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - GV
- Market Cap$66.460m
- SymbolAMEX:GV
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINUS3813701055
Company Profile
The Goldfield Corp operates in the energy infrastructure industry. It is primarily engaged in the construction of electrical infrastructure for the utility industry and industrial customers. The company specializes in installing and maintaining electrical transmission lines for a wide range of electric utilities. It is also a real estate developer of residential properties on the east coast of Florida. The principal market for its electrical construction operation is primarily in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. The company operates in the segments of Electrical construction and Real estate development, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the Electrical construction segment.The Goldfield Corp through subsidiaries is engaged in the construction of electrical infrastructure for the utility industry and industrial customers, in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas.