Company Profile

The Goldfield Corp operates in the energy infrastructure industry. It is primarily engaged in the construction of electrical infrastructure for the utility industry and industrial customers. The company specializes in installing and maintaining electrical transmission lines for a wide range of electric utilities. It is also a real estate developer of residential properties on the east coast of Florida. The principal market for its electrical construction operation is primarily in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. The company operates in the segments of Electrical construction and Real estate development, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the Electrical construction segment.