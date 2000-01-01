Company Profile

The Hackett Group Inc is a United States based advisory firm. The company's offerings include executive advisory programs, benchmarking, business transportation, and technology advisory services. The company's executive and practices advisory programs offer performance metrics, peer-learning opportunities, and practice implementation practices. The benchmarking services help organizations measure and assess internal efficiency and effectiveness. The business transformation programs help customers develop strategies to improve performance. The company's technology advisory services help clients improve decision-making capabilities and deploy software applications. The Hackett Group generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.The Hackett Group Inc is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and enterprise benchmarking and practices implementation firm to global companies. It has one operating segment of Business and Technology Consulting Services.