Company Profile

Hain Celestial makes better-for- you natural and organic consumer products, with 69% of fiscal 2020 revenue considered grocery, 15% snacks, 10% personal care, and 6% tea. Some of the company's most recognized brands are Celestial Seasonings (tea), Terra (chips), Garden of Eatin' (chips), Sensible Portions (snacks), The Greek Gods (yogurt), Earth's Best (baby food and care), and Ella's Kitchen (baby food). The company primarily sells in developed markets, including the U.S. (49% of revenue), U.K. (32%), Canada (8%), and Europe (11%). Its products can be found in traditional grocery stores, natural foods supermarkets, specialty health stores, mass-market retailers, club warehouses, drugstores, convenience stores, and restaurants and e-commerce sites.The Hain Celestial Group Inc manufactures, markets, and sells natural, GMO (genetically modified organism)-free, and organic products across several foods, beverage, and personal-care categories.