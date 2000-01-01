Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc is a holding company whose primary business is offering property and casualty insurance products and services. The company markets itself through independent agents and brokers in the United States while conducting business internationally through a wholly owned subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company conducts business operations through three operating segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The company operates an investment portfolio that is primarily exposed to fixed-income securities.