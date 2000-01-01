Company Profile

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating nearly 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of distributor Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the maintenance, repair, and operations business, which is expected to expand with the pending acquisition of HD Supply. The tie-up with Company Store also brought textile exposure to Home Depot's lineup.The Home Depot Inc is a home improvement specialty retailer. Its stores sell an assortment of building materials, home improvement and lawn and garden products and provide a number of services.