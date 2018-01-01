The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd (ASX:HPC) Share Price

HPC
The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
APAC company
Consumer Defensive
Packaged Foods
Company Profile
The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd is engaged in the marketing and sale of liquid, tablet and powder hydration solution products into the North American markets of Canada and the United States. Some of its products include Hydration + Immune System Boost, Effervescent Electrolyte Tablets, Oral Rehydration Solution, and Immunity Booster Bundle.
ASX:HPC
AU0000187957
AUD
