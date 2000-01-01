Company Profile

Interpublic Group is the world's fourth- largest ad holding company, based on annual revenue. It provides traditional advertising services along with digital and other services such as public relations through various acquisitions. IPG has made these services available in over 100 countries. The company generates more than 75% of its revenue from developed regions such as the United States and Europe.The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc is an advertising and marketing service company. Its services include consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning & media buying, public relations & specialized communications disciplines.