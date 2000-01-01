The Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - JYNT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - JYNT
- Market Cap$239.690m
- SymbolNASDAQ:JYNT
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS47973J1025
Company Profile
The Joint Corp develops, owns, operates, supports and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States.