The Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - JYNT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - JYNT

  • Market Cap$239.690m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:JYNT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS47973J1025

Company Profile

The Joint Corp develops, owns, operates, supports and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States.

Latest JYNT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .