Company Profile

Keg Royalties Income Fund (The) is a Canada based company. The organization works under the Restaurant business sector. The target market of this company is those people who want higher end casual dining experience. Two main products of this company are High-quality steak and Prime-Rib. Other business is providing Keg Bar. The business model of this company is that all Keg restaurants are placed under it, so the majority of its revenue is in the form of royalty income.Keg Royalties Income Fund (The) is an unincorporated open-ended trust. It owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems and other intellectual property used in connection with the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.