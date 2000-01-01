The Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LEV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LEV

  • Market Cap$2.849bn
  • SymbolNYSE:LEV
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorFarm & Heavy Construction Machinery
  • Currency
  • ISINCA5362211040

Company Profile

The Lion Electric Co is a manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. It creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American company engaged in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles all its vehicles components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Latest LEV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .