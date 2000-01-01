The Lion Electric Co (TSE:LEV)
North American company
This share can be held in
Company Info - LEV
- Market CapCAD837.580m
- SymbolTSE:LEV
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorFarm & Heavy Construction Machinery
- Currency
- ISINCA5362211040
Company Profile
The Lion Electric Co is a manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. It creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American company engaged in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles all its vehicles components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.