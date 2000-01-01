The Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - LOVE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - LOVE
- Market Cap$200.920m
- SymbolNASDAQ:LOVE
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS54738L1098
Company Profile
The Lovesac Co designs, manufactures and sells alternative furniture which is comprised of modular couches called sactionals and premium foam beanbag chairs called sacs.