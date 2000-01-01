Company Profile

The Michaels Companies Inc is an arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America. The company provides materials, project ideas, and education for creative activities like crafting classes, store events, store displays, mobile applications, and online videos. The company sells merchandise through two stores: Michaels and Aaron Brothers. Michaels' revenue segments are general crafts, home decor and seasonal, Custom and ready-made framing, and paper crafting. Aaron Brothers offer unique framing assortments. The company operates its own distribution network through a wholly owned subsidiary to supply merchandise in the stores.The Michaels Companies Inc owns and operates a chain of specialty retail stores in 49 states and Canada featuring arts, crafts, framing, floral, home decor, seasonal merchandise for the hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorator.