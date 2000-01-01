Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation manufactures and services a wide range of foodservice equipment, food preparation and packaging, and premium kitchen equipment. It offers various ovens, refrigerators, microwaves, processing solutions, freezers, and other applications to help prepare meals. The company has three principal business segments: Commercial foodservice equipment (majority of total revenue); Food processing equipment, and Residential kitchen equipment. It markets products and supplies under numerous brands, and typically provides after-sales support. The majority of revenue derives from the United States and Canada, but the company does sell to various regions around the world.The Middleby Corp through its subsidiaries is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing, distributing and servicing foodservice equipment, food preparation, cooking, baking, chilling and packaging equipment and premium kitchen equipment.