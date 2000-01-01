The North West Co Inc (TSE:NWC)
- Market CapCAD1.347bn
- SymbolTSE:NWC
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorGrocery Stores
- Currency
- ISINCA6632782083
The North West Co Inc is a retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean.