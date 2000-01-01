The North West Co Inc (TSE:NWC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NWC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NWC

  • Market CapCAD1.347bn
  • SymbolTSE:NWC
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorGrocery Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6632782083

Company Profile

The North West Co Inc is a retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean.

Latest NWC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .