Company Profile

The ODP Corp is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. ODP, operating through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, maintains a fully integrated B2B distribution platform of approximately 1,300 stores, online presence, and thousands of dedicated sales and technology service professionals, all supported by its supply chain facilities and delivery operations. Through its banner brands Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom and Grand&Toy, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business.Office Depot Inc is a supplier of office products and services. It offers products including office supplies, paper, ink, and tone, cleaning chemical and equipment's, monitors and equipment's, computers and tablets, office appliances, and school supplies.