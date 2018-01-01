The OLB Group Inc (NASDAQ:OLB) Share Price

Company Profile

The OLB Group Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay. us, a white label capital-raising platform. The company also operates ShopFast, a cloud-based omnichannel platform that enables consumers to purchase products and services from Websites of clients across various business sectors. In addition, it provides eCommerce development and consulting services.