The One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - STKS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - STKS

  • Market Cap$94.410m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:STKS
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINUS88338K1034

Company Profile

The One Group Hospitality Inc is a hospitality company that develops and operates upscale, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues including hotels, casinos and other locations.

Latest STKS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .