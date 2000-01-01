Company Profile

The Original BARK Co is a dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services, and content. It serves dogs nationwide with monthly subscription services, BarkBox and Super Chewer; e-commerce experience on BarkShop.com; custom collections via its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; wellness products that meet your dogs' needs with BARK Bright; and a personalized meal delivery service for dogs BARK Eats.