Market Info - 1339

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1339

  • Market CapHKD329.886bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1339
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001MK7

Company Profile

People's Insurance Co (Group) of China Ltd is a financial services company offering financial and insurance products and services including property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, asset management and others.

